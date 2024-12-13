Open Menu

Two Shot Injured Over Resisting Robbery In Fatehjang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Two shot injured over resisting robbery in Fatehjang

Two persons were shot and injured for putting up resistance during a robbery in Qutbal area in the limits of Fatehjang Police station on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Two persons were shot and injured for putting up resistance during a robbery in Qutbal area in the limits of Fatehjang Police station on Friday.

Police and Rescue 1122 sources said that 36 years old Zakir Ullah along with 28 years old Shamshair Khan was going on a service road along the Hakla- D I Khan motorway when two armed bandits equipped with different weapons intercepted them.

The armed bandits snatched cash and valuables from them and when they put up resistance armed bandits shot them and fled away with looted booty.

The injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital where their condition is stated to be out of danger. Fatehjang Police registered a case and launched a haunt to trace the culprits.

