Two siblings bury alive under mudslide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Two siblings were buried alive under the mudslide while playing in deep pit at suburban area, Shah Jamal here.

Rescue source said, a five-year-old Asim was playing with his three-year-old sister named Sonia in a deep pit dug outside of their home when a sudden mudslide placed atop fell down on them.

Rescuers rushed to the spot over emergency call to save the children but it was too late as both of them were already dead.