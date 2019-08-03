UrduPoint.com
Two Siblings Die As Snake Bites Them In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 02:53 PM

Two siblings die as snake bites them in Islamabad

The siblings, three-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl have been killed after a snake bite them while they were sleeping outside their house in Wazirabad after they reached the hospital.

According to a private news channel, the people in their area said that they had spotted two poisonous snakes in the fields after heavy monsoon rains. The snakebite remains a significant problem of rural areas.

According to a private news channel, the people in their area said that they had spotted two poisonous snakes in the fields after heavy monsoon rains. The snakebite remains a significant problem of rural areas.

While, every year around 50,000 people die in Pakistan due to snake-bite. Only five to six per cent anti-venom vaccine is prepared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) against the required 150,000 vaccines per annum and that too is not easily available in the markets.

