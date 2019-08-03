Two siblings die as snake bites them in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The siblings, three-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl have been killed after a snake bite them while they were sleeping outside their house in Wazirabad after they reached the hospital.

According to a private news channel, the people in their area said that they had spotted two poisonous snakes in the fields after heavy monsoon rains. The snakebite remains a significant problem of rural areas.

While, every year around 50,000 people die in Pakistan due to snake-bite. Only five to six per cent anti-venom vaccine is prepared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) against the required 150,000 vaccines per annum and that too is not easily available in the markets.