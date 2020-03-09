Two siblings die in roof collapse incident in Dir Lower

At least two children were killed when roof of their house collapsed due to insistent rains here during wee hours on Monday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) : At least two children were killed when roof of their house collapsed due to insistent rains here during wee hours on Monday.

Police said the incident took place in Kokar area of Khaal tehsil where two children named Anees and his 8-year-old sister, Aeza, children of Asghar were killed due to roof collapse of the house.

Police said bodies of both the diseased were retrieved from the rubble and added that the incident occurred due to persistent rains in the area.