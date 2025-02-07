Two siblings die, mother, sister injured in accident

(@FahadShabbir)

In a tragic incident, a brother and sister lost their lives, while their mother and younger sister sustained serious injuries in Delhi-Multan Road on Friday

Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) In a tragic incident, a brother and sister lost their lives, while their mother and younger sister sustained serious injuries in Delhi-Multan Road on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when a high-speed bus struck a motorcycle, crushing its riders.

As a result, two young siblings were killed on the spot while their mother and younger sister were seriously injured. The deceased have been identified as 14-year-old Shani and 7-year-old Arooj, both residents of village 533/EB.

Rescue teams provided immediate medical assistance to the injured and transferred them to THQ Hospital, Burewala.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were also shifted to the hospital for further procedures. Local police reached the scene and launched an investigation into the incident.