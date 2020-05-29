UrduPoint.com
Two Siblings Die, One Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:12 AM

Two siblings died and one was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding pick-up van in Murtaza area of Gomal on Thursday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Two siblings died and one was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding pick-up van in Murtaza area of Gomal on Thursday.

Accroding to the Gomal Police, Luqman was riding on the two-wheeler alongwith his brother and sister when they met the accident.

They were rushed to District Headquarter Hosptial Tank where Luqman and his sister Samrina succumbed to injuries while brother Kamran was in critical condition.

The Gomal Police registered the case and was making efforts to arrest the van driver.

