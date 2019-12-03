Two siblings died as car rammed into house in Mardan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :As many as two siblings were died on the spot while three others got serious injuries when a speeding car crashed into a house in a Mardan neighborhood on late Monday.

According to police rescue officials the deceased and injured were playing inside the terrace of the house when the car rammed into the house, tearing through its boundary wall, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials informed the driver ran away from the scene after the accident while the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

A cause of the crash was not immediately known, police rescue said.