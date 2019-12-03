UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Siblings Died As Car Rammed Into House In Mardan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 09:30 AM

Two siblings died as car rammed into house in Mardan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :As many as two siblings were died on the spot while three others got serious injuries when a speeding car crashed into a house in a Mardan neighborhood on late Monday.

According to police rescue officials the deceased and injured were playing inside the terrace of the house when the car rammed into the house, tearing through its boundary wall, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials informed the driver ran away from the scene after the accident while the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

A cause of the crash was not immediately known, police rescue said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Car Died Terrace Mardan From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 minutes ago

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

7 hours ago

Services Hospital MS Dr. Cheema suspends doctor fo ..

9 hours ago

Suicide over mounting debt strikes a chord in cris ..

9 hours ago

UAE pledges AED184 million to support Comoros at d ..

10 hours ago

China Renews Call for Canada to Release Huawei CFO ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.