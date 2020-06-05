Two siblings drown in canal

(@FahadShabbir)

Two siblings drowned in a canal near Pull Jorian bus stop on Friday

Two siblings drowned in a canal near Pull Jorian bus stop on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, Javed of Chak 18/1-AL along his two sons- Irfan (6) and two-year-old Rizwan was waiting for a bus at Pull Jorian bus stop on National Highway when the children fell into the canal and drowned.

Some people present on the occasion jumped into the canal and fished out the bodies.

In the meantime, Rescue-1122 reached there and handed over the bodies to the heirs after completing necessary formalities.