Two siblings drown to death in canal

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A pair of siblings including brother and sister drowned in a canal on Sunday, according to Rescue officials.

They said that brother and sister as identified Zain and Ayesha, 6 and 9 years old respectively and were resident of Mouza Yaki Wala tehsil Alipur.

They were playing near canal when suddenly they slipped and drowned into the canal.

The officials of Rescue teams upon receiving the information rushed to the spot and started search and fished out the body of Aysesh while search operation for boy was under way the dead body of Ayesh handed over to heirs, Rescue officials added.