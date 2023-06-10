Two siblings found murdered

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :-:Two siblings were found murdered in a nearby locality on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place at Azeem Town, in the jurisdiction of Faqirwali police station where eight-year-old Khadija and her brother Ahmed Yar (12) were found murdered at their home.

SHO Faqirwala Faraz Ahmed Wattoo said that Nadeem, the father of victims was missing and it was suspected that he strangulated his children.

A raiding team has been formed for the arrest of Nadeem.

The bodies of children were shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.