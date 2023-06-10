UrduPoint.com

Two Siblings Found Murdered

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Two siblings found murdered

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :-:Two siblings were found murdered in a nearby locality on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place at Azeem Town, in the jurisdiction of Faqirwali police station where eight-year-old Khadija and her brother Ahmed Yar (12) were found murdered at their home.

SHO Faqirwala Faraz Ahmed Wattoo said that Nadeem, the father of victims was missing and it was suspected that he strangulated his children.

A raiding team has been formed for the arrest of Nadeem.

The bodies of children were shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Faqirwali

Recent Stories

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

2 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

3 hours ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

3 hours ago
 Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes ..

Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes Instagram posts

3 hours ago
 PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, c ..

PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, claims Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.