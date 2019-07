Two siblings were injured when roof of a house collapsed due to rain in Gunna Khurd on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Two siblings were injured when roof of a house collapsed due to rain in Gunna Khurd on Saturday.

According to police, Shehzad and his sister Zahra Batool were sleeping in the room when its roof caved in due to heavy rain.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition.