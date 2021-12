Two siblings injured on road

Two sisters were severely injured in a bus-rickshaw collision near Motorway Interchange, on Wazirabad Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Two sisters were severely injured in a bus-rickshaw collision near Motorway Interchange, on Wazirabad Road.

According to Rescue spokesperson, two sisters Atiya 24, Huma 23 suffered serious injuries when a passenger bus hit an auto rickshaw near Motorway Interchange, Wazirabad Road.

Rescue-1122 provided first aid and shifted the injured to a local hospital.