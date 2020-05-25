UrduPoint.com
Two Sister Drowned Into River Chanab While Taking Selfie

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 12:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Two sister drowned into river Chanab while taking a slefie near Ibrahim Wala Pattan Alipur Road on Monday terming the joyous occasion of eid into a unforgettable tragedy for the ill fated family.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, five sisters residents of Rohilanwali along with their cousin came to river Chanab river for picnic.

Three out of five went ahead into the river for taking selfie but slipped and drowned into the river. Local people saved one girl while two drowned.

Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 water search team reached at the spot and started search of the drowned girls.

The Rescue operation was underway for search of 18 years old Kiran and 12 years old Heer d/o Fiaz.

