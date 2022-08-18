UrduPoint.com

Two Sisters Among Three Females Killed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Two sisters among three females killed

A man killed his two real sisters and their friend on Thursday allegedly for honour, father told police in First Information Report (FIR) lodged against his son with Dawoodzai police station here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :A man killed his two real sisters and their friend on Thursday allegedly for honour, father told police in First Information Report (FIR) lodged against his son with Dawoodzai police station here.

The complainant Yasin told the police that his son Farhad along with his accomplice Said Rehman allegedly killed his two daughters (B) and (A) and their friend on the suspicion of having illicit relation with a person name Hazrat Ali.

The accused escaped from the scene after committing the crime, he said. A police team reached on the spot, collected evidences from the crime scene and shifted the dead bodies to hospitals for postmortem.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Man FIR From

Recent Stories

DC reviews relief operations in rain hit areas of ..

DC reviews relief operations in rain hit areas of Mushkhail

2 minutes ago
 Newly appointed DG Rawalpindi Development Authorit ..

Newly appointed DG Rawalpindi Development Authority assumes charge

2 minutes ago
 Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Balochistan ..

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Balochistan as toll rises to 206

2 minutes ago
 Textile sector to be provided all possible support ..

Textile sector to be provided all possible support to boost exports: Miftah

2 minutes ago
 Govt's 'Vision Central Asia' aimed at building sus ..

Govt's 'Vision Central Asia' aimed at building sustainable engagement with CARs: ..

12 minutes ago
 JSMU holds Annual Youth Summit 2022

JSMU holds Annual Youth Summit 2022

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.