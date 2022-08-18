Two sisters among three females killed

A man killed his two real sisters and their friend on Thursday allegedly for honour, father told police in First Information Report (FIR) lodged against his son with Dawoodzai police station here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :A man killed his two real sisters and their friend on Thursday allegedly for honour, father told police in First Information Report (FIR) lodged against his son with Dawoodzai police station here.

The complainant Yasin told the police that his son Farhad along with his accomplice Said Rehman allegedly killed his two daughters (B) and (A) and their friend on the suspicion of having illicit relation with a person name Hazrat Ali.

The accused escaped from the scene after committing the crime, he said. A police team reached on the spot, collected evidences from the crime scene and shifted the dead bodies to hospitals for postmortem.