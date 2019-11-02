Two sisters commits suicide in Islam Kot

Two real sisters committed suicide for unknown reason in Islam Kot Tehsil of Mithi on Saturday

According to details, two real sisters 23 years old Natho and 21 years old Heraa Kolhi committed suicide by hanging themselves with a tree.

Police on a tip off, reached the site and handed over the dead bodies to their relatives after completing medico legal formalities. Meanwhile another young girl of Kolhi Muhalla, Islam Kot also tried to commit suicide by hanging herself with tree but local residents managed to brought her to hospital where doctors saved her life.