Two Sisters Die, Father Hurt In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 06:35 PM
Two sisters were crushed to death while father sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and mini trailer near Khanpur Bagga Sher on Friday
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Two sisters were crushed to death while father sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and mini trailer near Khanpur Bagga Sher on Friday.
According to Rescue officials, a 40 years old citizen named Muhammad Tanvir s/o Abdul Ghafoor resident of Khanpur Bagga Sher was going somewhere along with his two daughters riding on motorcycle.
When suddenly an over speeding mini trailer ran over the motorcycle. As a result, 12 years old Qurrat-ul-Ain and Muntaha Bibi daughters of Muhammad Tanvir died on the spot while their father sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to district headquarters hospital after providing first-aid while the bodies were handed over to heirs.
Sadar police registered the case and started interrogation into the incident.
