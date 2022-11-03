Two sisters die in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Two sisters killed while their brother sustained severe injuries in a road accident when their motorcycle collided with a car, at Rangpur area in district Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident occurred near Jawona Bangla where two sisters namely Aleesha and Rizwana and their brother Muhammad Hafeez with family was heading towards Ahmedpur Sial from Multan.

Suddenly their motorbike collided with a car due to overspeeding. The car also caught fire, however the driver of the car remained safe.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.

Police concerned was investigating the incident.