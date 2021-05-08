Two sisters die, two others sustained injuries in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Two sisters were killed while two other family members sustained serious injuries due to collision between motorcycle and trailer at Shah Jamal road on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a family hailing from Lundi Pitafi Jatoi was going somewhere riding on motorcycle when a speeding trailer hit the motorcycle near Sharifwala Bait Meer Hazar Shah Jamal.

As a result, 16 years old Shahida Bibi and 11 years old Fatima Bibi died on the spot while the brother of the deceased girls Akhtar Hussain and his wife Rukhsana Bibi sustained serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Alipur after providing first-aid.