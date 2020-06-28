Two sisters drown in River Chitral

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Two real sisters drowned in River Chitral while playing along side the river in Drosh area here on Sunday.

Police said two sisters named Ayesha and Hadia, daughters of Fahimullah were playing along side the river when one of the sisters slipped into the waters and the other also jumped in to the river in a bid to save her sister.

Rescue 1122 reached the site and with the help of locals retrieved one of the bodies.

The body of 11-year-old Ayesha was shifted to THQ Drosh while search for 9-year-old Hadia was underway till filing of the report.

Both the girls belonged to Bajaur district and had come to meet their grand father in Wardab area of Drosh.