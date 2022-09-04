Two sisters found dead in water tank

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Two sisters were found dead in mysterious circumstances in the underground water tank of their house in Orangi Town on Sunday.

Police have sifted the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for post-mortem, while further investigation is underway.

The investigators had collected samples for chemical examination to determine the exact cause of the deaths.

The girls were identified as Samina (20) and Amina (22).

Earlier in February, a dead body of a missing child was found in the water tank of a house in Korangi.

A seven-year child was missing from his home in Korangi but the parents didn't file a missing report with the Karachi police.