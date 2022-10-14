Two sisters get property share after 22 years with help of RTI Commission

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Right to Information (RTI) Commission chaired by Chief Commissioner, Muhammad Salim Khan here Friday directed teshildar and patwari to transfer rightful share of ancestral property to two sisters who were pursuing their cases of land transfer for the last 22 years.

Deciding case, RTI Commission directed patwari and tehsildar to take prompt action and transfer land to two sisters within two weeks.

It is worth mentioning that two sisters who were residents of Shangla were denied share in their ancestral property and were evacuated from the land.

They failed to get their share despite winning the case.

Both the sisters have expressed gratitude to the commission and expressed confidence in its working.

Chief Commissioner RTI said they were working to provide maximum relief to people and decide their cases as soon as possible. He also urged people to contact commission for prompt action on their complaints.