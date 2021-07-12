UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Sisters Got Injured In Incidents Of Roof Collapse Due To Have Rains

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Two sisters got injured in incidents of roof collapse due to have rains

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :SIALKOT, July 12 (Pakistan Point news - 12th Jul, 2021 ):- Two sisters were injured as the roof of their room caved in, in Sialkot here Monday due to heavy rains.

According to rescue 1122 spokesperson, the Tier Garder roof of a room caved in due to heavy rains early in the morning near Mehr Group Industry on Daska Road.

As a result two sisters, 16-year-old Hamira and 11-year-old Sanam s/o Amir Ahmed were injured. Rescuers of rescue 1122 took timely action and provided first aid to the inured sisters.

In another 3 separately incidents of collapsing of roofs of three houses were reported due to heavy rains in Jetika village of Sambarial Tehsil and in Qazi Chowk tehsil Daska but no loss of life or injuries was reported said the rescue officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Road Sialkot Daska July Rescue 1122 Industry Rains

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

3 minutes ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

46 minutes ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

1 hour ago

UVAS holds a webinar in connection with World Zoon ..

1 hour ago

Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai government entities ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.