Two sisters got injured in incidents of roof collapse due to have rains

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ):- Two sisters were injured as the roof of their room caved in, in Sialkot here Monday due to heavy rains.

According to rescue 1122 spokesperson, the Tier Garder roof of a room caved in due to heavy rains early in the morning near Mehr Group Industry on Daska Road.

As a result two sisters, 16-year-old Hamira and 11-year-old Sanam s/o Amir Ahmed were injured. Rescuers of rescue 1122 took timely action and provided first aid to the inured sisters.

In another 3 separately incidents of collapsing of roofs of three houses were reported due to heavy rains in Jetika village of Sambarial Tehsil and in Qazi Chowk tehsil Daska but no loss of life or injuries was reported said the rescue officials.