Two Sisters Hit To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Two sisters hit to death

RENALA KHURD, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Two sisters were killed after they were hit by a moving train here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Nooran Bibi (55) and her sister Waziran Bibi (60) residents of Depalpur were going to Lehrasib Town by crossing railway level crossing when they were hit by Karachi bound Khyber Mail train.

Both the sisters died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 handed over the bodies to the legal heirs after completing necessary formalities.

