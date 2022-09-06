UrduPoint.com

Two Sisters Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Two sisters killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Two sisters were killed when a bus hit a motorcycle on Jhang-Sargodha road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Bakhaan Bibi (56) and Sabaan Bibi (51), residents of Wadhi Noon area were returning home along with their brother Saeed Khan on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven bus hit their two-wheeler near 92-Morh area, in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian.

Both the sisters received serious head injuries and died on the spot while their brother also sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers shifted the bodies and injured to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Police have registered a case against the bus driver and started investigation.

