Two Sisters Killed, Three Hurt In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::Two sisters were killed while three others including their father sustained serious injuries in a road accident at Head Muhammadwala here on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, five members of a family were riding a motorcycle when their two-wheeler collided with a rashly driven truck at Head Muhammadwala.
As a result, 11-year-old Khadija and her sister 18-year-old Kajal died on the spot while their father Nasir and two sisters Pathani Mai and Nafeesa sustained serious injuries.
The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital.