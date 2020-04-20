UrduPoint.com
Two Smart Sanitizers Walkthroughs Gates Installed At Khyber Teaching Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:39 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Two smart sanitizing walkthrough gates installed in Medical Teaching Institution Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

One was donated by TMA town III Peshawar whereas the other one was from the hospital resources, said KTH press release.

One was installed on the Accident & Emergency Department entrance and another near isolation unit.

It was installed on trial basis and it was working properly.

It was automatic with sensor medicated functions when a person enters it automatically sprays.

The walkthrough gate was beneficial for the employees of the hospital as well as the patients and their attendants.

The gate would decreases the chance of infection and coronavirus, it said.

It was inaugurated by worthy Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi.

TMA town III are doing chlorines spray in A&E, OPDs' and residential complex of the hospital. Tehsil Municipal officer Anees ur Rehman town III & chief officer Town III Nasrullah Shah handed over the smart sanitizer walkthrough to management of the hospital.

Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi and Medical Director Prof Dr Aamir Azhar and TeamKTH expresses heartfelt appreciation & gratitude to the management of TMA town III.

