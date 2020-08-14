Two smugglers arrested, 1100 kg Hashish recovered

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The Levies Force Friday nabbed two smugglers and recovered 1100 kilogram Hashish from them in Baghbana area of Khuzdar.

According to a Levies Force officer, the Levies Force Khuzdar, on a tip off, intercepted a Truck in Baghbana area and during search recovered 1100 kg Hashish from the hidden cavities of the truck.

The recovered narcotics worth millions internationally. The nabbed smugglers namely Pehlwan and shah wali were also arrested.