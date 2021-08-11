Two smugglers arrested, 16,668 gram heroin, 280 gram ice, 1660 gram opium seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber District Police and Narcotics Enforcement Team Peshawar in a joint operation Wednesday arrested two drug smugglers besides seizing 16,668 gram heroin, 280 gram ice, 1660 gram opium from their possession in Jamrud area.

The arrest was made during a raid at a residence in Jamrud area. The joint operation was carried out in the wake of information received by law enforces.

Cases have been registered against the arrested smugglers and further investigation was underway.