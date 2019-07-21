UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Smugglers Arrested, 4kg Hashish Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 02:10 PM

Two smugglers arrested, 4kg Hashish seized

Bannu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Police on Sunday arrested two smugglers and recovered four kilogram Hashish from their vehicle.

According to detalis, District Police Officer, Yasir Afridi received information from intelligence souces about norcotics smugging bid of inter-provincial smugglers network.

Upon this informtion, DPO setup team under supervision of DSP Murad Ali Khan and SHO Bakakhel to foil the smuggling bid and arrest smugglers.

The team setup checkpost and cordoned off the area near Marwat canal chowk.

The team intercepted a car and during checking it recovered four kilogram Hashish and one pistol.

Police said that arrested smugglers Iftikhar son of Mahmood Khan and Ibrar Khan son of Habibullah Khan have links with international smugglers network and also working with inter-provincial smuggling racket.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Habibullah Khan Vehicle Car Sunday Afridi From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

17 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

18 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.