Two smugglers arrested, 4kg Hashish seized

Bannu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Police on Sunday arrested two smugglers and recovered four kilogram Hashish from their vehicle.

According to detalis, District Police Officer, Yasir Afridi received information from intelligence souces about norcotics smugging bid of inter-provincial smugglers network.

Upon this informtion, DPO setup team under supervision of DSP Murad Ali Khan and SHO Bakakhel to foil the smuggling bid and arrest smugglers.

The team setup checkpost and cordoned off the area near Marwat canal chowk.

The team intercepted a car and during checking it recovered four kilogram Hashish and one pistol.

Police said that arrested smugglers Iftikhar son of Mahmood Khan and Ibrar Khan son of Habibullah Khan have links with international smugglers network and also working with inter-provincial smuggling racket.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation.