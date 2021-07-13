Two smugglers arrested in DI Khan

Local police here Tuesday arrested two smugglers and recovered 868 kilogram hashish from their possession

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Local police here Tuesday arrested two smugglers and recovered 868 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Acting on a tip off, a police team of Daraban Police Station signaled a truck to stop that was carrying sacrificial animals from Zhob to down country.

Upon search, police recovered 700 packets of hashish weighing 868 kilogram that was hidden beneath the floor of truck.

Police arrested the driver Haji Muhammad and his helper, Shakoor Khan.

Case has been registered and investigation was underway.