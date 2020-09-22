Two smugglers held, 40 expensive mobiles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :City police Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid of smartphones and arrested two accused while recovering 40 expensive mobilephones from their processions.

Upon receiving information about an attempt of smartphones smuggling to Afghanistan, SP Rural Sajjad Hussain constituted a team led by DSP Regi.

The police team took prompt action and arrested two accused Ameen and Wali Khan. Police also recovered 40 mobilephones worth million of rupees from their procession.

Both the accused have confessed the smuggling of smartphones while police investigations of real owners of the mobiles were underway.