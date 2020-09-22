UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Smugglers Held, 40 Expensive Mobiles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:17 PM

Two smugglers held, 40 expensive mobiles recovered

City police Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid of smartphones and arrested two accused while recovering 40 expensive mobilephones from their processions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :City police Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid of smartphones and arrested two accused while recovering 40 expensive mobilephones from their processions.

Upon receiving information about an attempt of smartphones smuggling to Afghanistan, SP Rural Sajjad Hussain constituted a team led by DSP Regi.

The police team took prompt action and arrested two accused Ameen and Wali Khan. Police also recovered 40 mobilephones worth million of rupees from their procession.

Both the accused have confessed the smuggling of smartphones while police investigations of real owners of the mobiles were underway.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police From Million

Recent Stories

Rituals of Baba Guru Nanak death anniversary concl ..

52 seconds ago

NUML to establish girl's hostel soon

53 seconds ago

19 profiteers arrested in Peshawar

56 seconds ago

US stocks flat ahead of Powell testimony

1 minute ago

Woman dies in road accident

20 minutes ago

Pakistan International Footballer Association form ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.