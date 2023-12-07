Two smugglers held in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Kot Addu police station arrested two arms smugglers with seized eight pistols, magazines, and 1500 bullets from them, the official said.

According to a police spokesman, the police held the intra-provincial arms smugglers Munawer and Abdul Rauf during a drive launched against anti-social elements in the remit of the said police station.

The accused Munawar is a resident of DG Khan, while Abdul Rauf used to smuggle arms in Muzaffargarh from Balochistan.

Both of them were arrested red-handed as they managed to transport the weapons to other cities.

DPO Hasnain Haider extended felicitation to the police team for rounding up the wanted criminals.