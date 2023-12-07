Two Smugglers Held In Muzaffargarh
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Kot Addu police station arrested two arms smugglers with seized eight pistols, magazines, and 1500 bullets from them, the official said.
According to a police spokesman, the police held the intra-provincial arms smugglers Munawer and Abdul Rauf during a drive launched against anti-social elements in the remit of the said police station.
The accused Munawar is a resident of DG Khan, while Abdul Rauf used to smuggle arms in Muzaffargarh from Balochistan.
Both of them were arrested red-handed as they managed to transport the weapons to other cities.
DPO Hasnain Haider extended felicitation to the police team for rounding up the wanted criminals.