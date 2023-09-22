Open Menu

Two Smugglers Including Woman Nabbed

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Two smugglers including woman nabbed

Attock Police arrested two drug traffickers, including a woman on Friday and recovered over three kilograms of drugs from them in two separate incidents

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Attock Police arrested two drug traffickers, including a woman on Friday and recovered over three kilograms of drugs from them in two separate incidents.

According to Police, Hassanabdal police on a tip-off stopped a woman and recovered 2.

10 kg of hashish from her possession.

In another raid conducted by Wah Saddar Police arrested narcotics supplier Faisal and recovered 1.40 kg of hashish from his possession.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and launched further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan