Two snatchers arrested; cash, mobile recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Jalilabad police arrested two snatchers and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a raid conducted here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the Jalilabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Akbar launched a special operation against the criminals involved in snatching mobile phones and cash from the citizens.

The police team arrested two accused snatchers identified as Muzamil and Shoaib, during the operation.

The police traced five cases and recovered looted cash of Rs 100,000 and two mobile phones from their possession. Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected, the police sources said.