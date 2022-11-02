UrduPoint.com

Two Snatchers Arrested; Cash, Mobile Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Two snatchers arrested; cash, mobile recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Jalilabad police arrested two snatchers and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a raid conducted here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the Jalilabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Akbar launched a special operation against the criminals involved in snatching mobile phones and cash from the citizens.

The police team arrested two accused snatchers identified as Muzamil and Shoaib, during the operation.

The police traced five cases and recovered looted cash of Rs 100,000 and two mobile phones from their possession. Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected, the police sources said.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Criminals From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

28 minutes ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

2 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

3 hours ago
 UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Sch ..

UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Scholarships

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.