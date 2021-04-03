Two snatchers held; cash and weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested two snatchers and recovered cash, number plates and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details SSP (Investigation) Ata ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP Hakim Khan including Assistant Sub-inspectors Sadheer Bashrat Usman along with others who succeeded to bust two criminals of vehicle snatcher gang Identified as Sami-Ullah Alias Koko and Javed resident of Sanam Chowk Khanna Islamabad.

The police recovered a total of Rs 4,00,000 cash, number plates and weapons used in crime from their possession Cases have been registered against them in Shahzad Town police stations and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and ensure arrest of those involved in ugly business of drug pushing.