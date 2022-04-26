UrduPoint.com

Two Snatchers Held During Checking In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Two snatchers held during checking in islamabad

Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police have arrested two snatchers during checking at sabeen baba darbar and recovered valuables from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police have arrested two snatchers during checking at sabeen baba darbar and recovered valuables from their possession.

During checking, a suspicious motorcyclist were signaled to stop, riding by two young boy and recovered one pistol, a dagger from their possession, said a news release.

The accused were sent to police station and case was registered against them. During the preliminary investigation the accused have confessed dozens of snatching incidents at IJP road, 26 number chongi, faizabad and sabzi mandi jurisdiction.

The SSP operations has appreciated the police team and strictly directed all zonal SDPO's, SHO's to intensify the crackdown against criminals' elements in their respective areas.

