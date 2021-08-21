Two soap factories sealed for emitting pollution

Assistant Director Environment Department Sarfraz Anjum Saturday sealed two soap factories near Awan Chowk for spreading environmental pollution here

The Punjab government had banned the burning of rubber tyres, plastic shoppers, etc.

, which caused environmental pollution and smog. The soap-making units were spreading environmental pollution by burning rubber and tyres.

Environment department took immediate action and sealed the units. Legal action against the owners was also being taken, said official source.