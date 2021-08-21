UrduPoint.com

Two Soap Factories Sealed For Emitting Pollution

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 10:04 PM

Assistant Director Environment Department Sarfraz Anjum Saturday sealed two soap factories near Awan Chowk for spreading environmental pollution here

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Assistant Director Environment Department Sarfraz Anjum Saturday sealed two soap factories near Awan Chowk for spreading environmental pollution here.

The Punjab government had banned the burning of rubber tyres, plastic shoppers, etc.

, which caused environmental pollution and smog. The soap-making units were spreading environmental pollution by burning rubber and tyres.

Environment department took immediate action and sealed the units. Legal action against the owners was also being taken, said official source.

