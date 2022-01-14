UrduPoint.com

Two Social Media Companies Get Registrations With PTA

January 14, 2022

To meet the requirements of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Joyo Technology Pakistan Pvt Ltd (Snack Video) and BIGO Service Pakistan Pvt Ltd (BIGO Live, Likee) are the first to register with PTA

The registration process was completed in an event held at PTA Headquarters on Friday which was also attended by the representatives of both the companies.

On this occasion, the companies were awarded the "Registration Certificates", said a news release.

Under the "Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules, 2021", significant social media companies are required to register with PTA.

Besides representatives of the concerned Technology Companies and senior officials from PTA, the event was also attended by the Chairman and Members of the Authority .

