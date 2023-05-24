Two soldiers, cop, civilian embrace martyrdom in North Waziristan suicide attack

Two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Wednesday alongwith a Police Constable and a civilian embraced martyrdom after a vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself in general area Datta Khel of North Waziristan District

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the martyrs were identified as Naik Said Ullah Shah (age 33 years, resident of Charsadda) and Sepoy Jawad Khan (age 31 years, resident of District Haripur) of Pakistan Army, Police Constable Hakeem Jan (resident of North Waziristan District) of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Police Department and an innocent Civilian who embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

The suicide bomber intended to target a public gathering but swift response by the security forces personnel prevented a major catastrophe as the soldiers immediately intercepted the suicide bomber vehicle on suspicion, sacrificing their lives to save numerous innocent lives.

"Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent citizens further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.