UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom Amid Four Terrorists Killed In NW Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom amid four terrorists killed in NW operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The security forces on Wednesday killed four terrorists during exchange of fire in a compound in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan where two soldiers embraced martyrdom while fighting the terrorists and four got injured.

The Armed Forces media wing reported that the security forces had observed presence of terrorists in a compound in MirAli, Northwazirstan.

As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire whereas during intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed.

It added that these terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces and improvised explosive device (IED) explosions.

During the conduct of operation, Naib Subedar Amin Ullah age 42 years resident of Chitral and sepoy Sher Zamin age 24 years resident of Landi Kotal embraced shahadat while four soldiers got injured.

Related Topics

Injured North Waziristan Fire Kidnapping Exchange Chitral Landi Kotal Media

Recent Stories

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

57 minutes ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

57 minutes ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

2 hours ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

2 hours ago

Kane expected to return for Spurs next week: Mouri ..

1 hour ago

PML-Q Gilgit-Baltistan supports oppressed Kashmiri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.