Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom Amid Gallantly Thwarting Terrorists' Attack Along Pak-Iran Border

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom amid gallantly thwarting the terrorists' attack when a group of terrorists targeted a security forces' post through fire in Singwan Area District Kech of Balochistan along the Pakistan-Iran Border.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, a heavy fire exchange ensued since troops on the post were already alert and responded gallantly with all available weapons.

The security forces pushed back the terrorists successfully however, during the intense fire exchange, two brave soldiers, Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq ( age 34 yrs resident of District Dera Ghazi Khan) and Sepoy Inayat Ullah ( age 27 yrs resident of District Jhal Magsi) embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while fighting bravely against the terrorists.

The security forces have launched an immediate sanitisation operation in the area and were in communication with Iranian authorities across as well to deny terrorists any opportunity to escape.

"Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace and stability all along the borders in Balochistan," the ISPR said.

