Two soldiers embrace martyrdom amid Indian troops CFV along LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during intense exchange of fire as Indian troops on Tuesday initiated ceasefire violation (CFV) in Bagsar Sector along the line of control (LoC).

Pakistan army troops responded befittingly as there were reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

It said: "During intense exchange of fire two soldiers, Naik Shahjahan, age 35 years and Sepoy Hameed, age 21 years, while fighting valiantly embraced shahadat."