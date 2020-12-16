UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom Amid Indian Troops CFV Along LoC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom amid Indian troops CFV along LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during intense exchange of fire as Indian troops on Tuesday initiated ceasefire violation (CFV) in Bagsar Sector along the line of control (LoC).

Pakistan army troops responded befittingly as there were reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

It said: "During intense exchange of fire two soldiers, Naik Shahjahan, age 35 years and Sepoy Hameed, age 21 years, while fighting valiantly embraced shahadat."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Fire Army Exchange Line Of Control ISPR

Recent Stories

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

26 minutes ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

56 minutes ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

57 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks 18th globally in UNDP Human Development ..

1 hour ago

PTI came to power to eliminate corruption: Dr Fird ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.