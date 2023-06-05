UrduPoint.com

Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom Amid Intense Exchange Of Fire With Terrorists: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 12:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom in an intense exchange of fire that took place between the Army troops and terrorists in the North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire exchange occurred on Saturday where the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and two terrorists were sent to hell, while another two were injured Moreover, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Naik Zaheer Abbas (age 38 years, resident of Khushab District) and Lance Naik Mairaj Ud Din (age 23 years, Resident of Dera Ismail Khan District) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

Pakistan Injured North Waziristan Fire Army Exchange ISPR Dera Ismail Khan Khushab From

More Stories From Pakistan

