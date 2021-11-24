Two soldiers embrace martyrdom as externally sponsored terrorists attack security post

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Wednesday embraced martyrdom while valiantly thwarting externally sponsored terrorists attack at the security post in general area Tump, Balochistan.

The attack was carried out by a group of externally sponsored terrorists who opened fired onto a check post of security forces established in general area Tump, Balochistan to prevent move of these terrorists into built up areas, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Security Forces responded with all available weapons to foil the attack, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Naseeb Ullah resident of Kharan and Sepoy Insha Allah resident of Lakki Marwat who sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly.

"It is reminded that Pakistan's Security Forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and Progress of Balochistan," it added.