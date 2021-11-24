UrduPoint.com

Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom As Externally Sponsored Terrorists Attack Security Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:03 PM

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom as externally sponsored terrorists attack security post

Two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Wednesday embraced martyrdom while valiantly thwarting externally sponsored terrorists attack at the security post in general area Tump, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Wednesday embraced martyrdom while valiantly thwarting externally sponsored terrorists attack at the security post in general area Tump, Balochistan.

The attack was carried out by a group of externally sponsored terrorists who opened fired onto a check post of security forces established in general area Tump, Balochistan to prevent move of these terrorists into built up areas, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Security Forces responded with all available weapons to foil the attack, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Naseeb Ullah resident of Kharan and Sepoy Insha Allah resident of Lakki Marwat who sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly.

"It is reminded that Pakistan's Security Forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and Progress of Balochistan," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Balochistan Army ISPR Progress Lakki Marwat Kharan Post Media All

Recent Stories

U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rig ..

U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rights Activist to Launch 16 Days ..

8 minutes ago
 Air University committed to produce world class cy ..

Air University committed to produce world class cyber security experts

17 minutes ago
 IMF agreement to avert threat of bankruptcy: Mian ..

IMF agreement to avert threat of bankruptcy: Mian Zahid Hussain

22 minutes ago
 Smog or shallow fog to engulf plain areas of Punja ..

Smog or shallow fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab: PMD

1 minute ago
 Germany downs Pakistan in Jr Hockey WC game

Germany downs Pakistan in Jr Hockey WC game

2 minutes ago
 Court grants time to NAB for comments in accused a ..

Court grants time to NAB for comments in accused acquittal plea

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.