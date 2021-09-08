UrduPoint.com

Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom As IED Explodes In Dosalli, NW

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:14 PM

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom as IED explodes in Dosalli, NW

As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during the security forces' area clearance operation conducted in Dosalli area of North Waziristan District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during the security forces' area clearance operation conducted in Dosalli area of North Waziristan District.

The martyred soldiers including Sepoy Zia Akram, age 25 years, resident of Muzaffarabad and Sepoy Musawwar Khan, age 20 years resident of Bajur embraced shahadat, said an ISPR news release.

It added that Pakistan Army troops immediately cordoned the area to apprehend the terrorists involved in planting IED.

Furthermore, during intense exchange of fire one of the terrorists trying to flee got killed.

However, clearance operation was still in progress to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Fire Army Exchange ISPR Progress Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

UAE announces 833 new COVID-19 cases, 1,127 recove ..

UAE announces 833 new COVID-19 cases, 1,127 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hour ..

1 minute ago
 China is ready to maintain communication with Tali ..

China is ready to maintain communication with Taliban

12 minutes ago
 Secretary Community Development South Punjab for s ..

Secretary Community Development South Punjab for self-reliance of BWMC

2 minutes ago
 Munda dam to irrigate 16,737 acre of land

Munda dam to irrigate 16,737 acre of land

2 minutes ago
 Potential Threats Emanating From Afghanistan Inclu ..

Potential Threats Emanating From Afghanistan Include Terrorism, Drug Trafficking ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Minister of Emergencies Died Tragically i ..

Russia's Minister of Emergencies Died Tragically in Line of Duty - Ministry

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.