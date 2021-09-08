Two soldiers embrace martyrdom as IED explodes in Dosalli, NW

As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during the security forces' area clearance operation conducted in Dosalli area of North Waziristan District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during the security forces' area clearance operation conducted in Dosalli area of North Waziristan District.

The martyred soldiers including Sepoy Zia Akram, age 25 years, resident of Muzaffarabad and Sepoy Musawwar Khan, age 20 years resident of Bajur embraced shahadat, said an ISPR news release.

It added that Pakistan Army troops immediately cordoned the area to apprehend the terrorists involved in planting IED.

Furthermore, during intense exchange of fire one of the terrorists trying to flee got killed.

However, clearance operation was still in progress to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.