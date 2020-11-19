UrduPoint.com
Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom As Terrorists Attack Security Forces In SW

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:24 PM

Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and one got injured late Wednesday night in exchange of fire with terrorists who attacked security forces check post in South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and one got injured late Wednesday night in exchange of fire with terrorists who attacked security forces check post in South Waziristan.

The terrorists fired on security forces check post near Pash Ziarat , SouthWazirstan late last night, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The Security forces promptly responded to the terrorists fire while during exchange of fire two soldiers Havaldar Matloob Alam, age 32-year and sepoy Suleman Shaukat age 25-year embraced shahadat while a soldier got injured, it added.

It further said: "Operation is in progress for area clearance."

