Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom During Fire Exchange With Terrorists

Published June 05, 2023 | 05:56 PM

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom during fire exchange with terrorists

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5 June, 2023)On 03 Jun 23, fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Jani Khel, Bannu District.
Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location resultantly 2 x terrorists were sent to hell.


However, during intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Ghulam Murataza (age 40 years, resident of District Bahawalpur) and Havildar Muhammad Anwar (age 41 years resident of District Sialkot) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.


Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.
Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

