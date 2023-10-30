Open Menu

Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In Awaran District

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Awaran District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Two soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the general area Khoro, Awaran District of Balochistan, on Sunday.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell, while two got injured.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Asif Irfan (age 37 years, resident of District Okara) and Sepoy Irfan Ali (age 22 years, resident of District Sargodha) having fought gallantly, embraced 'Shahadat'.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR press release added.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Balochistan Exchange ISPR Okara Sargodha Awaran Sunday

Recent Stories

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

3 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

3 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

3 hours ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

3 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

4 hours ago
UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

4 hours ago
 20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

5 hours ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

5 hours ago
 2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 Feb ..

2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 February 2024

6 hours ago
 COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VI ..

COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VISITS AIR HEADQUARTERS 

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan