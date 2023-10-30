Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Awaran District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Two soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the general area Khoro, Awaran District of Balochistan, on Sunday.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell, while two got injured.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Asif Irfan (age 37 years, resident of District Okara) and Sepoy Irfan Ali (age 22 years, resident of District Sargodha) having fought gallantly, embraced 'Shahadat'.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR press release added.