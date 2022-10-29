UrduPoint.com

Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In D.I. Khan Amid Fire Exchange With Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in D.I. Khan amid fire exchange with terrorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in fire exchange that took place between the troops and terrorists, in the general area Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan District.

The Army troops effectively engaged the terrorist's location, an Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) news release said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naik Sajid Hussain (age 33 years, resident of Khushab) and Sepoy Muhammad Israr (age 26 years, resident of Attock) who had fought gallantly, embracing Shahadat during an intense exchange of fire.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Fire Army Exchange ISPR Dera Ismail Khan Khushab Attock

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza asks people who are experiencing distr ..

Sania Mirza asks people who are experiencing distressful time to trust God

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined to make comeback

1 hour ago
 Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison ..

Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison of Guantanamo Bay, reunites wi ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in ..

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.