Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Miran Shah

(@fidahassanain)

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2020) Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while as many were injured in an IED attack on Security Forces' vehicle near Miran Shah in North Waziristan district.

The incident took place when the troops were conducting routine patrolling in South East of Miran Shah.

The martyrs include Subedar Aziz and Lance Naik Mushtaq.

(More Info to come)